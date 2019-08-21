E3 2019: Bethesda presenta DOOM Eternal
Los mejores juegos de la Gamescom 2019

Hoy os dejamos el listado del los ganadores como mejores juegos de la Gamescom 2019. Ya se ha decidido cuáles han sido los ganadores en los Gamescom Awards 2019.

La gamescom es la feria de electrónica de consumo interactiva más importante de Europa, en especial de videojuegos y tenemos su mejores juegos.

Dreams es el juego que ha ganado en dos categorías

Mejor juego de aventuras

  • Blacksad: Under the Skin (astragon Entertainment) – GANADOR
  • Concrete Genie (Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (Nintendo)

Mejor juego de acción

Mejor juego familiar

Mejor juego de carreras

Mejor RPG

Mejor simulador

  • Planet Zoo (Frontier) – GANADOR
  • Barotrauma (Daedalic Entertainment)
  • NBA 2K20 (2K)

Mejor juego de deportes

  • Roller Champions (Ubisoft) – GANADOR
  • eFootball PES 2020 (Konami)
  • FIFA 20 (Electronic Arts)

Mejor juego de estrategia

  • Desperados III (THQ Nordic) – GANADOR
  • Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition (Microsoft)
  • Foundation (Polymorph Games)

Mejor juego original

Mejor juego de Xbox One

  • Bleeding Edge (Microsoft)
  • Borderlands 3 (2K)
  • Gears 5 (Microsoft) – GANADOR

Mejor juego de Nintendo Switch

Mejor juego de Playstation 4

Mejor juego de móviles

  • Battle Chasers: Nightwar – Mobile Edition (HandyGames) – GANADOR
  • Hot Wheels Infinite Loop (Mattel)
  • Lock’s Quest (HandyGames)

Mejor juego de PC

