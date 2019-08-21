Hoy os dejamos el listado del los ganadores como mejores juegos de la Gamescom 2019. Ya se ha decidido cuáles han sido los ganadores en los Gamescom Awards 2019.
La gamescom es la feria de electrónica de consumo interactiva más importante de Europa, en especial de videojuegos y tenemos su mejores juegos.
Dreams es el juego que ha ganado en dos categorías
Los mejores juegos de la Gamescom 2019
Mejor juego de aventuras
- Blacksad: Under the Skin (astragon Entertainment) – GANADOR
- Concrete Genie (Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (Nintendo)
Mejor juego de acción
- DOOM Eternal (ZeniMax Germany) – GANADOR
- Borderlands 3 (2K)
- Marvel’s Avengers (Square Enix)
Mejor juego familiar
- Concrete Genie (Sony Interactive Entertainment) – GANADOR
- Dreams (Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Nintendo)
Mejor juego de carreras
- Grid (Koch Media) – GANADOR
- Hot Wheels Infinite Loop (Mattel)
- Need for Speed Heat (Electronic Arts)
Mejor RPG
- Wasteland 3 (Koch Media) – GANADOR
- Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)
- Pokémon Espada y Escudo (Nintendo)
Mejor simulador
- Planet Zoo (Frontier) – GANADOR
- Barotrauma (Daedalic Entertainment)
- NBA 2K20 (2K)
Mejor juego de deportes
- Roller Champions (Ubisoft) – GANADOR
- eFootball PES 2020 (Konami)
- FIFA 20 (Electronic Arts)
Mejor juego de estrategia
- Desperados III (THQ Nordic) – GANADOR
- Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition (Microsoft)
- Foundation (Polymorph Games)
Mejor juego original
- Dreams (Sony Interactive Entertainment) – GANADOR
- Concrete Genie (Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Felix The Reaper (Daedalic Entertainment)
Mejor juego de Xbox One
- Bleeding Edge (Microsoft)
- Borderlands 3 (2K)
- Gears 5 (Microsoft) – GANADOR
Mejor juego de Nintendo Switch
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (Nintendo) – GANADOR
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Nintendo)
- Pokémon Espada y Escudo (Nintendo)
Mejor juego de Playstation 4
- Dreams (Sony Interactive Entertainment) – GANADOR
- Concrete Genie (Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)
Mejor juego de móviles
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar – Mobile Edition (HandyGames) – GANADOR
- Hot Wheels Infinite Loop (Mattel)
- Lock’s Quest (HandyGames)
Mejor juego de PC
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint (Ubisoft) – GANADOR
- DOOM Eternal (ZeniMax Germany)
- Borderlands 3 (2K)