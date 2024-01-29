Revive la épica rivalidad entre Goku y Vegeta en un nuevo tráiler de DRAGON BALL Sparking ZERO

DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO, el regreso de la serie DRAGON BALL Z: BUDOKAI TENKAICHI en más de 15 años, ha revelado un nuevo tráiler durante DRAGON BALL BATTLE HOUR 2024.
Disponible para PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S y PC. Las épicas batallas en DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO prometen sumergir las espectaculares peleas con los poderes destructivos característicos de cada personaje de DRAGON BALL. Enfrentando a los dos protagonistas de la historia de DRAGON BALL, este tráiler repasa la épica rivalidad entre Goku y Vegeta.
DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO, el regreso de la serie DRAGON BALL Z: BUDOKAI TENKAICHI en más de 15 años, ha revelado un nuevo tráiler durante DRAGON BALL BATTLE HOUR 2024.
Disponible para PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S y PC. Las épicas batallas en DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO prometen sumergir las espectaculares peleas con los poderes destructivos característicos de cada personaje de DRAGON BALL.
Enfrentando a los dos protagonistas de la historia de DRAGON BALL, este tráiler repasa la épica rivalidad entre Goku y Vegeta. Mientras se enfrentan, podemos repasar algunas de sus peleas más memorables mientras continúan alcanzando nuevos niveles de poder y destrucción, desde su primer encuentro como guerreros Saiyan hasta alcanzar un poder inigualable.
Se unen al impresionante plantel del juego:
- Goku (Z – Early)
- Goku (Z – Mid)
- Goku (Z – Mid), Super Saiyan
- Goku (Z – End)
- Goku (Z – End), Super Saiyan
- Goku (Z – End), Super Saiyan 2
- Goku (Z – End), Super Saiyan 3
- Goku (Super)
- Goku (Super), Super Saiyan
- Goku (Super), Super Saiyan God
- Goku (Super), Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan
- Vegeta (Z – Scouter)
- Great Ape Vegeta
- Vegeta (Z – Early)
- Vegeta (Z – Early), Super Saiyan
- Super Vegeta
- Vegeta (Z – End)
- Vegeta (Z – End), Super Saiyan
- Vegeta (Z – End), Super Saiyan 2
- Majin Vegeta
- Vegeta (Super)
- Vegeta (Super), Super Saiyan
- Vegeta (Super), Super Saiyan God
- Vegeta (Super), Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan
DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO está desarrollado por Spike Chunsoft para PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S y PC.
Para obtener más información sobre DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO y otros títulos de Bandai Namco Europe, visita: https://es.bandainamcoent.eu/