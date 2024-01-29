Revive la épica rivalidad entre Goku y Vegeta en un nuevo tráiler de DRAGON BALL Sparking ZERO



DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO, el regreso de la serie DRAGON BALL Z: BUDOKAI TENKAICHI en más de 15 años, ha revelado un nuevo tráiler durante DRAGON BALL BATTLE HOUR 2024.

Disponible para PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S y PC. Las épicas batallas en DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO prometen sumergir las espectaculares peleas con los poderes destructivos característicos de cada personaje de DRAGON BALL. Enfrentando a los dos protagonistas de la historia de DRAGON BALL, este tráiler repasa la épica rivalidad entre Goku y Vegeta.

Enfrentando a los dos protagonistas de la historia de DRAGON BALL, este tráiler repasa la épica rivalidad entre Goku y Vegeta. Mientras se enfrentan, podemos repasar algunas de sus peleas más memorables mientras continúan alcanzando nuevos niveles de poder y destrucción, desde su primer encuentro como guerreros Saiyan hasta alcanzar un poder inigualable.

Se unen al impresionante plantel del juego:

 

  • Goku (Z – Early)
  • Goku (Z – Mid)
  • Goku (Z – Mid), Super Saiyan
  • Goku (Z – End)
  • Goku (Z – End), Super Saiyan
  • Goku (Z – End), Super Saiyan 2
  • Goku (Z – End), Super Saiyan 3
  • Goku (Super)
  • Goku (Super), Super Saiyan
  • Goku (Super), Super Saiyan God
  • Goku (Super), Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan
  • Vegeta (Z – Scouter)
  • Great Ape Vegeta
  • Vegeta (Z – Early)
  • Vegeta (Z – Early), Super Saiyan
  • Super Vegeta
  • Vegeta (Z – End)
  • Vegeta (Z – End), Super Saiyan
  • Vegeta (Z – End), Super Saiyan 2
  • Majin Vegeta
  • Vegeta (Super)
  • Vegeta (Super), Super Saiyan
  • Vegeta (Super), Super Saiyan God
  • Vegeta (Super), Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan

 

DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO está desarrollado por Spike Chunsoft para PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S y PC.

Para obtener más información sobre DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO y otros títulos de Bandai Namco Europe, visita: https://es.bandainamcoent.eu/

