Confirmado el estreno de Life is Strange Remastered Collection en febrero de 2022

SQUARE ENIX ANUNCIA QUE LIFE IS STRANGE REMASTERED COLLECTION SE LANZARÁ EN FEBRERO DEL 2022.
Life is Strange y Life is Strange: Before the Storm, que tan buenas críticas han recibido, llegarán a nuevas plataformas dentro de la Remastered Collection el año que viene
SQUARE ENIX ha anunciado hoy la fecha de lanzamiento para Life is Strange™ REMASTERED COLLECTION: 1 de febrero de 2022.
Podremos volver a dominar la habilidad de Max para retroceder en el tiempo o las insolencias de Chloe con Life is Strange Remastered Collection, que incluye:
- Gráficos remasterizados para los personajes y los entornos.
- Mejoras en el motor de juego y la iluminación.
- Nuevas animaciones faciales con captura de movimientos para Life is Strange.
- Contenido Deluxe para Before the Storm (atuendos, episodio adicional «Adiós», atuendo Zombie Crypt).
Life is Strange Remastered Collection incluye los juegos Life is Strange Remastered y Life is Strange: Before the Storm Remastered, y se pondrá a la venta para Google Stadia, Nintendo Switch™, PlayStation®4, XBOX ONE® y PC Steam el 01/02/2022.
Las versiones para PlayStation 4 y Xbox One son compatibles con PlayStation 5 y XBOX SERIES X|S.
Más información en el blog de Life is Strange: http://lifeisstrange-blog.tumblr.com/