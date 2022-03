Apple sufre una caída a nivel mundial de 34 servicios durante casi una hora

Los servicios en línea de Apple están caídos a nivel internacional. Se trata de Apple Store, Apple TV+, Arcade, Business Maganer, Music, School Manager, iTunes, Podcasts, Radio, Schoolwork y Device Enrollment Programentre otros. En total 34 servicios durante casi una hora.

La página de monitorización de servicios llamada downdetector.com indica los reportes de los usuarios en las últimas 24 horas lo reflejo rápidamente. Los informes se notificaban en España, Estados Unidos, India, Alemania, Rusia, Brasil y Australia, entre otros.

Sobre las 18:00 horas españolas, los servicios y aplicaciones de Apple se han caído, no obstante, Apple System Status no indicaba ningún tipo de problema. A las 18:30, aproximadamente, la web empezó a actualizarse con detalles de la caída y reconociendo que varios servicios estaban experimentando una interrupción.

De momento, Apple ofrece poca información porque aún están investigando la causa del problema. La caída ha afectado a la descarga de aplicaciones de la tienda oficial de la compañía, el servicio de mail de iCloud y la visualización de contenido bajo demanda Apple TV+ y Apple Music.

Estos son los servicios afectados

Apple Card – Resolved Outage Today, 5:25 PM – 6:15 PM Some users were affected Service may not have been available for some users.

Apple Cash – Resolved Outage Today, 5:25 PM – 6:15 PM Some users were affected Service may not have been available for some users.

Apple Pay & Wallet – Resolved Outage Today, 5:25 PM – 6:15 PM Some users were affected Service may not have been available for some users.

iOS Device Activation – Resolved Outage Today, 5:25 PM – 6:14 PM All users were affected iOS Device Activation was temporarily unavailable.

Apple Business Manager – Resolved Outage Today, 5:27 PM – 6:13 PM Some users were affected This service may have been slow or unavailable.

Apple School Manager – Resolved Outage Today, 5:27 PM – 6:15 PM Some users were affected This service may have been slow or unavailable.

Device Enrollment Program – Resolved Outage Today, 5:27 PM – 6:15 PM Some users were affected Users were unable to sign in to Device Enrollment Program.

Documents in the Cloud – Resolved Outage Today, 5:27 PM – 6:15 PM Some users were affected This service may have been slow or unavailable.

Find My – Resolved Outage Today, 5:27 PM – 6:14 PM Some users were affected Users may have experienced a problem with this service.

Game Center – Resolved Outage Today, 5:27 PM – 6:13 PM Some users were affected This service may have been slow or unavailable.

iCloud Account & Sign In – Resolved Outage Today, 5:27 PM – 6:13 PM Some users were affected This service may have been slow or unavailable.

iCloud Calendar – Resolved Outage Today, 5:27 PM – 6:13 PM Some users were affected This service may have been slow or unavailable.

iCloud Contacts – Resolved Outage Today, 5:27 PM – 6:13 PM Some users were affected This service may have been slow or unavailable.

iCloud Drive – Resolved Outage Today, 5:27 PM – 6:13 PM Some users were affected This service may have been slow or unavailable.

iCloud Keychain – Resolved Outage Today, 5:27 PM – 6:13 PM Some users were affected This service may have been slow or unavailable.

iCloud Mail – Resolved Outage Today, 5:27 PM – 6:13 PM Some users were affected This service may have been slow or unavailable.

iCloud Private Relay – Resolved Outage Today, 5:27 PM – 6:13 PM Some users were affected This service may have been slow or unavailable.

iCloud Web Apps (iCloud.com) – Resolved Outage Today, 5:27 PM – 6:15 PM Some users were affected This service may have been slow or unavailable.

iMessage – Resolved Outage Today, 5:27 PM – 6:13 PM Some users were affected This service may have been slow or unavailable.

iWork for iCloud – Resolved Outage Today, 5:27 PM – 6:13 PM Some users were affected This service may have been slow or unavailable.

Maps Display – Resolved Outage Today, 5:27 PM – 6:14 PM Some users were affected Users experienced a problem with this service. We investigated and resolved this issue.

Maps Routing & Navigation – Resolved Outage Today, 5:27 PM – 6:14 PM Some users were affected Users experienced a problem with this service. We investigated and resolved this issue.

Maps Search – Resolved Outage Today, 5:27 PM – 6:14 PM Some users were affected Users experienced a problem with this service. We investigated and resolved this issue.

Maps Traffic – Resolved Outage Today, 5:27 PM – 6:14 PM Some users were affected Apple Maps was not able to display traffic information.

Schoolwork – Resolved Outage Today, 5:27 PM – 6:15 PM Some users were affected This service may have been slow or unavailable.

App Store – Resolved Outage Today, 5:32 PM – 7:37 PM Some users were affected Users may have experienced intermittent issues with this service.

Apple Arcade – Resolved Outage Today, 5:32 PM – 7:37 PM Some users were affected This service may have been slow or unavailable.

Apple Fitness+ – Resolved Outage Today, 5:32 PM – 7:37 PM Some users were affected Users may have experienced a problem with Apple Fitness+.

Apple Music – Resolved Outage Today, 5:32 PM – 7:37 PM Some users were affected This service may have been slow or unavailable.

Apple TV+ – Resolved Outage Today, 5:32 PM – 7:37 PM Some users were affected Users may have experienced a problem with Apple TV+.

AppleCare on Device – Resolved Outage Today, 5:32 PM – 6:30 PM Some users were affected Coverage details were not updated.

iTunes Store – Resolved Outage Today, 5:32 PM – 7:37 PM Some users were affected This service may have been slow or unavailable.

Podcasts – Resolved Outage Today, 5:32 PM – 7:37 PM Some users were affected Users experienced a problem with this service.