Days of Plays. Descuentos en Playstation con la E3. El blog oficial de PlayStation España por fin ha publicado el listado de ofertas y descuentos que se añaden a PlayStation Store como parte de las ofertas Days of Play.
Del 9 al 18 de junio, Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe lanza Days of Play, una ambiciosa promoción en gran parte de su catálogo. Las rebajas engloban ofertas tanto en hardware, con ofertas en consolas PlayStation®4, así como en el dispositivo de realidad virtual PlayStation®VR, en periféricos como los mandos DUALSHOCK®4, además de descuentos en PlayStation Plus.
Desde el día 9 de junio con el inicio de los Days of Play y por tiempo limitado, la suscripción anual a PlayStation Plus sólo cuesta 34,99 €. Esta oferta concluirá el próximo 21 de junio.
Con el E3 que acaba de empezar. Sony ha confirmado los Days of Play, una nueva campaña de ofertas y descuentos tanto en juegos en formato digital como en hardware. Empieza el 9 de junio y terminará el 18 de junio para los productos físicos y el 21 de junio para los juegos digitales y la suscripción a PlayStation Plus.
Hay hardware a un precio rebajado. Se trata de los siguientes productos, así que preguntad en vuestra tienda habitual si se han adherido a la promoción:
Consola PS4 estándar de 500 GB con dos mandos por 249,99 € (PVR)
PlayStation VR , con PlayStation Camera y PlayStation VR Worlds por 399, 99 € (PVR)
12 meses de suscripción a PlayStation Plus por 34,99 € (PVR) el primer año
Mandos inalámbricos DUALSHOCK 4 de diferentes colores desde 49,99 € (PVR)
Headset desde 59,99 € (PVR).
Además la franquicia Game se une con un plan renové de tu Ps4 a la PS4 Pro por 119 o 139 euros. Ya no hay excusa para tener la Play más potente.
LA nueva oferta que la tienda ofrece está protagonizada por PS4 Pro es de lo mejor junto a la suscripción anual más barata.
Destacan juegos como Nioh por 39,99, Bloodborne GOTY por 29,99 € y Titanfall 2 por 23 € son contenidos a tener en cuenta entre todas las disponibles en la sección Días de Juego
Días de Juego
Horizon Zero Dawn
Battlefield 1
Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands: Deluxe Edition
GTA V
Nioh
Uncharted 4
Battlefield™ 1
Battlefield™ 1 – Titanfall™ 2 Deluxe Bundle
Battlefield™ 1 Deluxe Edition
Battlefield™ 1 Ultimate Edition
Battlefield™ 1 Premium Pass
Battlezone
Bloodborne™
Bloodborne™: Game of the Year Edition
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Digital Deluxe
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Legacy Edition
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare + Destiny – The Collection
Call of Duty: IW Legacy + Destiny – The Collection Bundle
EA SPORTS™ FIFA 17 Deluxe Edition
EA SPORTS™ FIFA 17 Super Deluxe Edition
EA SPORTS™ NHL™ 17 Deluxe Edition
EA SPORTS™ NHL™ 17 Super Deluxe Edition
FOR HONOR™ DELUXE EDITION
FOR HONOR™ GOLD EDITION
FOR HONOR™ STANDARD EDITION
God of War III Remastered
Grand Theft Auto V & 1. Great White Shark Cash Card Bundle
Grand Theft Auto V & 2. Whale Shark Cash Card Bundle
Grand Theft Auto V & 3. Megalodon Shark Cash Card Bundle
Gravity Rush™ 2
Horizon Zero Dawn™ Digital Deluxe Edition
Mass Effect™: Andromeda
Mass Effect™: Andromeda Deluxe Edition
NBA 2K17
NBA 2K17 200,000 VC
NBA 2K17 450,000 VC
NBA 2K17 Kobe Bryant Legend Edition
NBA 2K17 Kobe Bryant Legend Edition Gold
Nioh Digital Deluxe Edition
PlayStationVR Worlds
Ratchet & Clank™
RIGS Mechanized Combat League
Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration
Robinson: The Journey
STEEP
STEEP GOLD EDITION
The Elder Scrolls Online: Gold Edition
The Elder Scrolls Online: Gold Edition Premium Bundle
The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited
The Last Guardian™
The Last of Us™ Remastered
The Last of Us™: Left Behind (Standalone)
Titanfall™ 2
Titanfall™ 2 Deluxe Edition
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Deluxe Edition
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Gold Edition
Uncharted™: The Nathan Drake Collection
Until Dawn™
Watch Dogs 2
Watch Dogs 2 – Deluxe Edition
Watch Dogs 2 – Gold Edition
Ahorra hasta un 60 % en juegos de PS3 y PS Vita (hasta el 21 de junio)
The Last of Us Game of the Year Edition
God of War Collection
Jak and Daxter Trilogy
Ratchet & Clank Trilogy
Freedom Wars™
God of War: Ascension™
God of War: Ascension™ Ultimate Edition
God of War® Collection Volume II
God of War® HD
God of War® II HD
God of War®: Chains of Olympus
God of War®: Ghost of Sparta
Jak 3™
Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy™
Jak II™: Renegade
Killzone™ Mercenary
LittleBigPlanet™ 2
LittleBigPlanet™ 2 Extras Edition
LittleBigPlanet™ Karting
LittleBigPlanet™ PlayStation Vita
MotorStorm® 3D Rift
MotorStorm® Apocalypse
MotorStorm® RC
MotorStorm® RC Complete Edition
Murasaki Baby™
PlayStation® All-Stars Battle Royale
PlayStation® All-Stars: Battle Royale (PS Vita)
Puppeteer™
Ratchet & Clank™
Ratchet & Clank™ 2
Ratchet & Clank™ 3
Ratchet & Clank™: A Crack In Time
Ratchet & Clank™: All 4 One
Ratchet & Clank™: Nexus (PS3)
Ratchet & Clank™: QForce
Ratchet & Clank™: Quest for Booty
Ratchet & Clank™: Tools of Destruction
Ratchet™: Gladiator
Resistance 2™
Resistance: Burning Skies™
Resistance: Fall of Man™
Siren Blood Curse™
Sly 2: Band of Thieves™
Sly 3: Honour Among Thieves™
Sly Cooper: Thieves in Time™
Sly Raccoon
Sly Trilogy
Soul Sacrifice™