Days of Plays. Descuentos en Playstation con la E3. El blog oficial de PlayStation España por fin ha publicado el listado de ofertas y descuentos que se añaden a PlayStation Store como parte de las ofertas Days of Play.

Del 9 al 18 de junio, Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe lanza Days of Play, una ambiciosa promoción en gran parte de su catálogo. Las rebajas engloban ofertas tanto en hardware, con ofertas en consolas PlayStation®4, así como en el dispositivo de realidad virtual PlayStation®VR, en periféricos como los mandos DUALSHOCK®4, además de descuentos en PlayStation Plus.

Desde el día 9 de junio con el inicio de los Days of Play y por tiempo limitado, la suscripción anual a PlayStation Plus sólo cuesta 34,99 €. Esta oferta concluirá el próximo 21 de junio.

Con el E3 que acaba de empezar. Sony ha confirmado los Days of Play, una nueva campaña de ofertas y descuentos tanto en juegos en formato digital como en hardware. Empieza el 9 de junio y terminará el 18 de junio para los productos físicos y el 21 de junio para los juegos digitales y la suscripción a PlayStation Plus.

Hay hardware a un precio rebajado. Se trata de los siguientes productos, así que preguntad en vuestra tienda habitual si se han adherido a la promoción:

Consola PS4 estándar de 500 GB con dos mandos por 249,99 € (PVR)

PlayStation VR , con PlayStation Camera y PlayStation VR Worlds por 399, 99 € (PVR)

12 meses de suscripción a PlayStation Plus por 34,99 € (PVR) el primer año

Mandos inalámbricos DUALSHOCK 4 de diferentes colores desde 49,99 € (PVR)

Headset desde 59,99 € (PVR).

Además la franquicia Game se une con un plan renové de tu Ps4 a la PS4 Pro por 119 o 139 euros. Ya no hay excusa para tener la Play más potente.

LA nueva oferta que la tienda ofrece está protagonizada por PS4 Pro es de lo mejor junto a la suscripción anual más barata.

Destacan juegos como Nioh por 39,99, Bloodborne GOTY por 29,99 € y Titanfall 2 por 23 € son contenidos a tener en cuenta entre todas las disponibles en la sección Días de Juego

Días de Juego

Horizon Zero Dawn

Battlefield 1

Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands: Deluxe Edition

GTA V

Nioh

Uncharted 4

Battlefield™ 1

Battlefield™ 1 – Titanfall™ 2 Deluxe Bundle

Battlefield™ 1 Deluxe Edition

Battlefield™ 1 Ultimate Edition

Battlefield™ 1 Premium Pass

Battlezone

Bloodborne™

Bloodborne™: Game of the Year Edition

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Digital Deluxe

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Legacy Edition

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare + Destiny – The Collection

Call of Duty: IW Legacy + Destiny – The Collection Bundle

EA SPORTS™ FIFA 17 Deluxe Edition

EA SPORTS™ FIFA 17 Super Deluxe Edition

EA SPORTS™ NHL™ 17 Deluxe Edition

EA SPORTS™ NHL™ 17 Super Deluxe Edition

FOR HONOR™ DELUXE EDITION

FOR HONOR™ GOLD EDITION

FOR HONOR™ STANDARD EDITION

God of War III Remastered

Grand Theft Auto V & 1. Great White Shark Cash Card Bundle

Grand Theft Auto V & 2. Whale Shark Cash Card Bundle

Grand Theft Auto V & 3. Megalodon Shark Cash Card Bundle

Gravity Rush™ 2

Horizon Zero Dawn™ Digital Deluxe Edition

Mass Effect™: Andromeda

Mass Effect™: Andromeda Deluxe Edition

NBA 2K17

NBA 2K17 200,000 VC

NBA 2K17 450,000 VC

NBA 2K17 Kobe Bryant Legend Edition

NBA 2K17 Kobe Bryant Legend Edition Gold

Nioh Digital Deluxe Edition

PlayStationVR Worlds

Ratchet & Clank™

RIGS Mechanized Combat League

Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration

Robinson: The Journey

STEEP

STEEP GOLD EDITION

The Elder Scrolls Online: Gold Edition

The Elder Scrolls Online: Gold Edition Premium Bundle

The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited

The Last Guardian™

The Last of Us™ Remastered

The Last of Us™: Left Behind (Standalone)

Titanfall™ 2

Titanfall™ 2 Deluxe Edition

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Deluxe Edition

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Gold Edition

Uncharted™: The Nathan Drake Collection

Until Dawn™

Watch Dogs 2

Watch Dogs 2 – Deluxe Edition

Watch Dogs 2 – Gold Edition

Ahorra hasta un 60 % en juegos de PS3 y PS Vita (hasta el 21 de junio)

The Last of Us Game of the Year Edition

God of War Collection

Jak and Daxter Trilogy

Ratchet & Clank Trilogy

Freedom Wars™

God of War: Ascension™

God of War: Ascension™ Ultimate Edition

God of War® Collection Volume II

God of War® HD

God of War® II HD

God of War®: Chains of Olympus

God of War®: Ghost of Sparta

Jak 3™

Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy™

Jak II™: Renegade

Killzone™ Mercenary

LittleBigPlanet™ 2

LittleBigPlanet™ 2 Extras Edition

LittleBigPlanet™ Karting

LittleBigPlanet™ PlayStation Vita

MotorStorm® 3D Rift

MotorStorm® Apocalypse

MotorStorm® RC

MotorStorm® RC Complete Edition

Murasaki Baby™

PlayStation® All-Stars Battle Royale

PlayStation® All-Stars: Battle Royale (PS Vita)

Puppeteer™

Ratchet & Clank™

Ratchet & Clank™ 2

Ratchet & Clank™ 3

Ratchet & Clank™: A Crack In Time

Ratchet & Clank™: All 4 One

Ratchet & Clank™: Nexus (PS3)

Ratchet & Clank™: QForce

Ratchet & Clank™: Quest for Booty

Ratchet & Clank™: Tools of Destruction

Ratchet™: Gladiator

Resistance 2™

Resistance: Burning Skies™

Resistance: Fall of Man™

Siren Blood Curse™

Sly 2: Band of Thieves™

Sly 3: Honour Among Thieves™

Sly Cooper: Thieves in Time™

Sly Raccoon

Sly Trilogy

Soul Sacrifice™